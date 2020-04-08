Tennessee Department of Health reports 224 new cases of Coronavirus in Tennessee, April 8th, 2020

Nashville, TN – On Wednesday, April 8th, 2020, the Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) reports that there have been 4,362 confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Tennessee. That is up 224 cases from Tuesday’s 4,138. There have been seventy nine deaths in Tennessee because of the virus.

Seven new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported in Montgomery County bringing the total up to seventy two. There has been two deaths in Montgomery County due to the virus.

There have been two more cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) reported in Robertson County. The total is now at sixty seven. No new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported in Cheatham County. The total remains at thirteen.

No new cases have been reported in Dickson County. The total remains at twenty six. There have been no new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) reported in Houston County. The total remains at two. No new cases have been reported in Benton County. The total remains at four. No new cases have been reported in Carroll County, The total of cases remains at eight.

No new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported in Henry County. The total remains at six. There have been no new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) reported in Stewart County. The total in Stewart County remains at two.

Christian County Kentucky has had no new cases of the Coronavirus reported. The total is still at thirty two.

Nashville-Davidson County now has 946 confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19). There have been thirteenth deaths in Davidson County due to the virus.

According to John Hopkins University there are now a total of 383,256 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the United States. That is an increase of 21,096 cases in 24 hours. There have now been 13,829 deaths in the United States connected to Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Tennessee Confirmed Cases

County Positive Negative Deaths Anderson County 11 290 1 Bedford County 12 178 Benton County 4 65 Bledsoe County 3 34 Blount County 42 383 2 Bradley County 28 277 Campbell County 6 104 Cannon County 7 91 Carroll County 8 154 Carter County 3 110 Cheatham County 13 355 Chester County 6 90 Claiborne County 2 79 Clay County 2 92 Cocke County 2 80 Coffee County 7 226 Crockett County 0 53 Cumberland County 33 560 Davidson County 946 6,588 13 Decatur County 1 59 Dekalb County 7 153 Dickson County 26 235 Dyer County 11 153 Fayette County 22 216 Fentress County 2 95 Franklin County 17 139 1 Gibson County 13 243 Giles County 3 117 Grainger County 3 60 Greene County 20 124 1 Grundy County 16 69 Hamblen County 4 171 Hamilton County 94 1,053 9 Hancock County 0 14 Hardeman County 6 107 Hardin County 2 184 Hawkins County 18 127 1 Haywood County 7 68 Henderson County 2 131 Henry County 6 134 Hickman County 2 93 Houston County 2 89 Humphreys County 4 73 Jackson County 4 78 Jefferson County 12 148 Johnson County 2 17 Knox County 148 1,698 3 Lake County 0 22 Lauderdale County 6 83 Lawrence County 10 227 Lewis County 2 26 Lincoln County 7 73 Loudon County 15 188 Macon County 16 195 1 Madison County 43 484 Marion County 21 81 1 Marshall County 9 155 Maury County 29 549 McMinn County 3 261 McNairy County 7 92 Meigs County 3 62 Monroe County 6 162 Montgomery County 72 956 2 Moore County 0 25 Morgan County 5 57 Obion County 4 97 1 Overton County 5 184 Perry County 3 32 Pickett County 0 22 Polk County 3 31 Putnam County 81 576 Rhea County 0 151 Roane County 5 222 Robertson County 67 551 Rutherford County 193 1,706 3 Scott County 5 84 Sequatchie County 1 50 Sevier County 19 409 Shelby County 912 4,116 17 Smith County 3 147 Stewart County 2 82 Sullivan County 27 299 1 Sumner County 376 1,413 18 Tipton County 38 329 Trousdale County 14 61 1 Unicoi County 1 41 Union County 2 43 Van Buren County 0 32 Warren County 2 159 Washington County 30 424 Wayne County 2 59 Weakley County 5 121 White County 2 160 Williamson County 287 2,134 3 Wilson County 117 1,168 Out of State 282 9,754 Pending 31 8,244 TOTAL 4,362 52,256 79

Case Management Protocol

TDH will post updated COVID-19 cases including county of residence by 2:00pm each day at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html.

The TDH State Public Health Laboratory is running COVID-19 testing seven days a week to assist public health authorities and health care workers in identifying cases and treating individuals.

TDH directly oversees 89 county health departments and serves as a partner organization to the six major metropolitan jurisdictions including: Shelby, Madison, Davidson, Knox, Hamilton and Sullivan counties.

Recommended Precautions

Tennesseans are encouraged to take routine precautions used in guarding against respiratory viruses:

Wash your hands often with soap and water. Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing

Don’t touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands

Stay home if you are sick

Stay away from people who are sick

COVID-19 Symptoms

Most patients with confirmed COVID-19 infection have mild respiratory illness with fever, cough and shortness of breath. A smaller number of patients have severe symptoms requiring hospitalization.

COVID-19 Information Line

TDH has launched a Tennessee Coronavirus Public Information Line in partnership with the Tennessee Poison Center. The number is 877.857.2945 and is available daily from 10:00am to 10:00pm CT.

People with concerns about their health should contact their health care providers. TDH has additional information available at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html

The CDC has updated information and guidance available online at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

