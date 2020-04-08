Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Tennessee Department of Health reports 224 new cases of Coronavirus in Tennessee, April 8th, 2020

Tennessee Department of HealthNashville, TN – On Wednesday, April 8th, 2020, the Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) reports that there have been 4,362 confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Tennessee. That is up 224 cases from Tuesday’s 4,138. There have been seventy nine deaths in Tennessee because of the virus.

Seven new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported in Montgomery County bringing the total up to seventy two. There has been two deaths in Montgomery County due to the virus.

There have been two more cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) reported in Robertson County. The total is now at sixty seven. No new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported in Cheatham County. The total remains at thirteen.

No new cases have been reported in Dickson County. The total remains at twenty six. There have been no new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) reported in Houston County. The total remains at two. No new cases have been reported in Benton County. The total remains at four. No new cases have been reported in Carroll County, The total of cases remains at eight.

No new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported in Henry County. The total remains at six. There have been no new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) reported in Stewart County. The total in Stewart County remains at two.

Christian County Kentucky has had no new cases of the Coronavirus reported. The total is still at thirty two.

Nashville-Davidson County now has 946 confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19). There have been thirteenth deaths in Davidson County due to the virus.

According to John Hopkins University there are now a total of 383,256 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the United States. That is an increase of 21,096 cases in 24 hours. There have now been 13,829 deaths in the United States connected to Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Tennessee Confirmed Cases

County Positive Negative Deaths
Anderson County 11 290 1
Bedford County 12 178  
Benton County 4 65  
Bledsoe County 3 34  
Blount County 42 383 2
Bradley County 28 277  
Campbell County 6 104  
Cannon County 7 91  
Carroll County 8 154  
Carter County 3 110  
Cheatham County 13 355  
Chester County 6 90  
Claiborne County 2 79  
Clay County 2 92  
Cocke County 2 80  
Coffee County 7 226  
Crockett County  0 53  
Cumberland County 33 560  
Davidson County 946 6,588 13
Decatur County 1 59  
Dekalb County 7 153  
Dickson County 26 235  
Dyer County 11 153  
Fayette County 22 216  
Fentress County 2 95  
Franklin County 17 139 1
Gibson County 13 243  
Giles County 3 117  
Grainger County 3 60  
Greene County 20 124 1
Grundy County 16 69  
Hamblen County 4 171  
Hamilton County 94 1,053 9
Hancock County  0 14  
Hardeman County 6 107  
Hardin County 2 184  
Hawkins County 18 127 1
Haywood County 7 68  
Henderson County 2 131  
Henry County 6 134  
Hickman County 2 93  
Houston County 2 89  
Humphreys County 4 73  
Jackson County 4 78  
Jefferson County 12 148  
Johnson County 2 17  
Knox County 148 1,698 3
Lake County  0 22  
Lauderdale County 6 83  
Lawrence County 10 227  
Lewis County 2 26  
Lincoln County 7 73  
Loudon County 15 188  
Macon County 16 195 1
Madison County 43 484  
Marion County 21 81 1
Marshall County 9 155  
Maury County 29 549  
McMinn County 3 261  
McNairy County 7 92  
Meigs County 3 62  
Monroe County 6 162  
Montgomery County 72 956 2
Moore County  0 25  
Morgan County 5 57  
Obion County 4 97 1
Overton County 5 184  
Perry County 3 32  
Pickett County  0 22  
Polk County 3 31  
Putnam County 81 576  
Rhea County 151  
Roane County 5 222  
Robertson County 67 551  
Rutherford County 193 1,706 3
Scott County 5 84  
Sequatchie County 1 50  
Sevier County 19 409  
Shelby County 912 4,116 17
Smith County 3 147  
Stewart County 2 82  
Sullivan County 27 299 1
Sumner County 376 1,413 18
Tipton County 38 329  
Trousdale County 14 61 1
Unicoi County 1 41  
Union County 2 43  
Van Buren County  0 32  
Warren County 2 159  
Washington County 30 424  
Wayne County 2 59  
Weakley County 5 121  
White County 2 160  
Williamson County 287 2,134 3
Wilson County 117 1,168  
Out of State 282 9,754  
Pending 31 8,244  
TOTAL 4,362 52,256 79

Case Management Protocol

  • TDH will post updated COVID-19 cases including county of residence by 2:00pm each day at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html.
  • The TDH State Public Health Laboratory is running COVID-19 testing seven days a week to assist public health authorities and health care workers in identifying cases and treating individuals.
  • TDH directly oversees 89 county health departments and serves as a partner organization to the six major metropolitan jurisdictions including:  Shelby, Madison, Davidson, Knox, Hamilton and Sullivan counties.

Recommended Precautions

Tennesseans are encouraged to take routine precautions used in guarding against respiratory viruses:     

  • Wash your hands often with soap and water. Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
  • Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing
  • Don’t touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands
  • Stay home if you are sick
  • Stay away from people who are sick

 


COVID-19 Symptoms

Most patients with confirmed COVID-19 infection have mild respiratory illness with fever, cough and shortness of breath. A smaller number of patients have severe symptoms requiring hospitalization.

COVID-19 Information Line

TDH has launched a Tennessee Coronavirus Public Information Line in partnership with the Tennessee Poison Center. The number is 877.857.2945 and is available daily from 10:00am to 10:00pm CT.

People with concerns about their health should contact their health care providers. TDH has additional information available at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html

The CDC has updated information and guidance available online at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html


