APSU Basketball’s Jordyn Adams earns Kyle Macy Freshman All-American honors from CollegeInsider.com

Boston, MA – Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball freshman guard Jordyn Adams has been named to the CollegeInsider.com Freshman All-America team, which honored the nation’s top 31 freshmen.

Adams’ first season put him on the same trajectory Terry Taylor’s career began back in 2017, although not even Taylor garnered Freshman All-America honors.

he OVC Freshman of the Year and first-team All-OVC choice averaged 17.4 points on 42.0 percent from the floor, earning a program-record 10 OVC Freshman of the Week honors during his first season as a Gov.

One of three Austin Peay State University men’s basketball players to score 500 or more points in their freshman season, Adams took over second on that list from Taylor toward the end of the regular season.

At 17.4 points per game, Adams ranked fourth nationally among freshman, behind likely lottery picks Vernon Carey Jr. of Duke, Anthony Edwards of Georgia, the Kyle Macy Freshman of the Year honoree who Adams outdueled in a December 30th meeting in Athens, and Massachusetts’ Tre Mitchell. Among Division I freshmen, he ranked second in total points (574) and fourth in field goal attempts (460).

Among league brethren, Adams finished sixth in scoring (17.4 ppg), fourth in free-throw percentage (79.0), ninth in three-pointers made (1.8 per game) and sixth in minutes (33.2).

