Clarksville-Montgomery County Mayors want to answer citizens’ questions about COVID-19

April 9, 2020 | Print This Post
 

Jim Durrett, Joe Pitts will present Video Q&A session on Monday

Montgomery County Government TennesseeClarksville-Montgomery County, TN – Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett and Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts are eager to answer citizens’ questions related to Coronavirus (COVID-19) and the current public health emergency.

Residents are urged to submit questions for the mayors who will offer their responses during a question and answer video presentation.

Coronavirus

The video will be captioned and streamed on the County and City websites and Facebook pages on Monday, April 13th.

The mayors and their staffs are individually handling numerous questions through various channels, but they want to use the video Q&A format, which can be posted and widely shared, to provide more answers to more people.

Citizens are invited to email questions of 100 words or less to by 5:00pm Saturday, April 11th.


