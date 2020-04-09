Clarksville to activate Mass Notification System

Clarksville, TN – The City of Clarksville is implementing the CivicReady mass notification system, enabling urgent notifications, emergency instructions, warnings and routine communications to subscribed citizens via email, text message and voicemail alert.

During a local emergency, citizens subscribed to CivicReady will benefit from immediate, actionable information sent via their preferred notification channel.

For non-native English speaking citizens, CivicReady voice call notifications can be automatically translated into one of 20 languages, and email and text notifications can be automatically translated into one of 63 languages.

“Our recent experience with the COVID-19 public health emergency shows how important this kind of communications system can be for our community,” Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts said. “Along with our website and social media, CivicReady will give us a powerful added tool to reach out quickly to our community.”

To sign up for the alerts, click on the “Keep Me Informed” button on the cityofclarksville.com homepage, or simply click here to register for CivicReady. Then, if you are a mobile phone user, download the AlertMe-Regroup Mobile App, available for iOS or Android devices.

The CivicReady solution also integrates with the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Integrated Public Alert Warning System (IPAWS). The IPAWS system leverages national emergency communication channels, such as the Emergency Alert System, NOAA weather radios, digital road signage, and television broadcasts to provide area-specific alerts in times of emergency.

CivicReady is part of the CivicPlus Platform of local government technology solutions designed for the public sector. In April 2019, Clarksville partnered with CivicPlus as its website services provider.

