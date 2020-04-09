Operation Come Together donates Face Masks, Plastic Face Shields

Clarksville, TN – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Clarksville Police Department, Clarksville Fire Rescue, and Emergency Medical Services would to thank Victoria Shoulders and all the volunteers with Operation Come Together (OCT) for their donation of 865 face masks and 475 face shields.

OCT’s mission is to provide free personal protective equipment in the form of cloth face masks and plastic face shields to healthcare workers and first line responders to Coronavirus (COVID-19).

In less than three weeks, they have made and donated over 10,500 face masks and 4,000 face shields to more than 40 hospitals, clinics, pharmacies, and first responders.

OCT operates on a complete volunteer and donation basis. They have volunteers throughout the state and operations in Dover, Erin, Greenbriar, Fort Campbell, Nashville, and Goodlettsville.

However, they are still in need of more volunteers and donations. As of today, they still have over 2,000 face mask requests waiting to be fulfilled.

To learn more about Operation Come Together, volunteer, donate, or open a location, visit their website at www.operationcometogether.com

