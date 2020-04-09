Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older:

Operation Come Together donates Face Masks, Plastic Face Shields

April 9, 2020 | Print This Post
 

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office - MCSOClarksville, TN – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Clarksville Police Department, Clarksville Fire Rescue, and Emergency Medical Services would to thank Victoria Shoulders and all the volunteers with Operation Come Together (OCT) for their donation of 865 face masks and 475 face shields.

OCT’s mission is to provide free personal protective equipment in the form of cloth face masks and plastic face shields to healthcare workers and first line responders to Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Operation Come Together donated 865 face masks and 475 face shields to local first responders.

Operation Come Together donated 865 face masks and 475 face shields to local first responders.

In less than three weeks, they have made and donated over 10,500 face masks and 4,000 face shields to more than 40 hospitals, clinics, pharmacies, and first responders.  

OCT operates on a complete volunteer and donation basis. They have volunteers throughout the state and operations in Dover, Erin, Greenbriar, Fort Campbell, Nashville, and Goodlettsville.

However, they are still in need of more volunteers and donations. As of today, they still have over 2,000 face mask requests waiting to be fulfilled.  

To learn more about Operation Come Together, volunteer, donate, or open a location, visit their website at www.operationcometogether.com

Photo Gallery

Clarksville Fire Rescue
Clarksville Police Department
Montgomery County Sheriff's Office
Operation Come Together donated 865 face masks and 475 face shields to local first responders.
Victoria Shoulders


Sections

News

Topics

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our FeedVisit Us On Instagram

    • Personal Controls

    Archives

      April 2020
      S M T W T F S
      « Mar    
       1234
      567891011
      12131415161718
      19202122232425
      2627282930  