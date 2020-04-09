Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Tennessee Department of Health reports 272 new cases of Coronavirus in Tennessee, April 9th, 2020

Tennessee Department of HealthNashville, TN – On Thursday, April 9th, 2020, the Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) reports that there have been 4,634 confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Tennessee. That is up 272 cases from Wednesday’s 4,362. There have been ninety four deaths in Tennessee because of the virus.

Another seven cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported in Montgomery County bringing the total up to seventy nine. There has been two deaths in Montgomery County due to the virus.

There have been three more cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) reported in Robertson County. The total is now at seventy. Two additional cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported in Cheatham County. The total is now at fifteen.

Two new cases have been reported in Dickson County. The total is now at twenty eight. There have been no new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) reported in Houston County. The total remains at two. No new cases have been reported in Benton County. The total remains at four. There have been two new cases have been reported in Carroll County bringing the total to ten.

No new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported in Henry County. The total remains at six. There have been no new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) reported in Stewart County. The total in Stewart County remains at two.

Thirteenth new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported in Christian County Kentucky bringing the total to forty five.

Nashville-Davidson County now has 1,004 confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19). There have been thirteenth deaths in Davidson County due to the virus.

According to John Hopkins University there are now a total of 451,491 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the United States. That is an increase of 68,235 cases in 24 hours. There have now been 15,983 deaths in the United States connected to Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Tennessee Confirmed Cases

County Positive Negative Deaths
Anderson County 11 307 1
Bedford County 14 195  
Benton County 4 71  
Bledsoe County 3 36  
Blount County 44 394 3
Bradley County 28 286  
Campbell County 9 106  
Cannon County 7 97  
Carroll County 10 164  
Carter County 3 115  
Cheatham County 15 364  
Chester County 6 95  
Claiborne County 2 79  
Clay County 2 103  
Cocke County 3 81  
Coffee County 10 247  
Crockett County 0 56  
Cumberland County 34 583  
Davidson County 1,004 6,812 13
Decatur County 1 60  
Dekalb County 7 167  
Dickson County 28 252  
Dyer County 14 177  
Fayette County 25 253  
Fentress County 2 98  
Franklin County 17 153 1
Gibson County 16 260  
Giles County 3 120  
Grainger County 3 61  
Greene County 22 138 1
Grundy County 17 82  
Hamblen County 4 181 1
Hamilton County 98 1,087 10
Hancock County 0 15  
Hardeman County 6 111  
Hardin County 2 195  
Hawkins County 21 137 1
Haywood County 9 79 1
Henderson County 2 143  
Henry County 6 143  
Hickman County 2 97  
Houston County 2 94  
Humphreys County 4 75  
Jackson County 5 85  
Jefferson County 12 155  
Johnson County 2 18  
Knox County 157 1,764 3
Lake County 0 23  
Lauderdale County 7 96  
Lawrence County 11 231  
Lewis County 2 26  
Lincoln County 7 80  
Loudon County 15 200  
Macon County 18 258 1
Madison County 47 506  
Marion County 22 86 1
Marshall County 9 163 1
Maury County 31 560  
McMinn County 3 268  
McNairy County 9 96  
Meigs County 3 62  
Monroe County 7 172  
Montgomery County 79 1,025 2
Moore County 0 28  
Morgan County 5 64  
Obion County 4 101 1
Overton County 5 200  
Perry County 3 33  
Pickett County 0 22  
Polk County 3 34  
Putnam County 82 595  
Rhea County 0 151  
Roane County 5 229  
Robertson County 70 591  
Rutherford County 203 1,758 6
Scott County 5 86  
Sequatchie County 1 51  
Sevier County 21 422  
Shelby County 1,006 4,727 20
Smith County 5 155  
Stewart County 2 83  
Sullivan County 34 307 1
Sumner County 389 1,484 20
Tipton County 39 370  
Trousdale County 14 65 1
Unicoi County 2 42  
Union County 1 45  
Van Buren County 0 32  
Warren County 3 186  
Washington County 32 432  
Wayne County 2 60  
Weakley County 5 122  
White County 3 161  
Williamson County 288 2,210 3
Wilson County 123 1,226 1
Out of State 275 10,506 1
Pending 38 8,394  
Total 4,634 55,215 94

Case Management Protocol

  • TDH will post updated COVID-19 cases including county of residence by 2:00pm each day at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html.
  • The TDH State Public Health Laboratory is running COVID-19 testing seven days a week to assist public health authorities and health care workers in identifying cases and treating individuals.
  • TDH directly oversees 89 county health departments and serves as a partner organization to the six major metropolitan jurisdictions including:  Shelby, Madison, Davidson, Knox, Hamilton and Sullivan counties.

Recommended Precautions

Tennesseans are encouraged to take routine precautions used in guarding against respiratory viruses:     

  • Wash your hands often with soap and water. Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
  • Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing
  • Don’t touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands
  • Stay home if you are sick
  • Stay away from people who are sick

 


COVID-19 Symptoms

Most patients with confirmed COVID-19 infection have mild respiratory illness with fever, cough and shortness of breath. A smaller number of patients have severe symptoms requiring hospitalization.

COVID-19 Information Line

TDH has launched a Tennessee Coronavirus Public Information Line in partnership with the Tennessee Poison Center. The number is 877.857.2945 and is available daily from 10:00am to 10:00pm CT.

People with concerns about their health should contact their health care providers. TDH has additional information available at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html

The CDC has updated information and guidance available online at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html


