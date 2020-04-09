Tennessee Department of Health reports 272 new cases of Coronavirus in Tennessee, April 9th, 2020

Nashville, TN – On Thursday, April 9th, 2020, the Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) reports that there have been 4,634 confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Tennessee. That is up 272 cases from Wednesday’s 4,362. There have been ninety four deaths in Tennessee because of the virus.

Another seven cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported in Montgomery County bringing the total up to seventy nine. There has been two deaths in Montgomery County due to the virus.

There have been three more cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) reported in Robertson County. The total is now at seventy. Two additional cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported in Cheatham County. The total is now at fifteen.

Two new cases have been reported in Dickson County. The total is now at twenty eight. There have been no new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) reported in Houston County. The total remains at two. No new cases have been reported in Benton County. The total remains at four. There have been two new cases have been reported in Carroll County bringing the total to ten.

No new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported in Henry County. The total remains at six. There have been no new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) reported in Stewart County. The total in Stewart County remains at two.

Thirteenth new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported in Christian County Kentucky bringing the total to forty five.

Nashville-Davidson County now has 1,004 confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19). There have been thirteenth deaths in Davidson County due to the virus.

According to John Hopkins University there are now a total of 451,491 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the United States. That is an increase of 68,235 cases in 24 hours. There have now been 15,983 deaths in the United States connected to Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Tennessee Confirmed Cases

County Positive Negative Deaths Anderson County 11 307 1 Bedford County 14 195 Benton County 4 71 Bledsoe County 3 36 Blount County 44 394 3 Bradley County 28 286 Campbell County 9 106 Cannon County 7 97 Carroll County 10 164 Carter County 3 115 Cheatham County 15 364 Chester County 6 95 Claiborne County 2 79 Clay County 2 103 Cocke County 3 81 Coffee County 10 247 Crockett County 0 56 Cumberland County 34 583 Davidson County 1,004 6,812 13 Decatur County 1 60 Dekalb County 7 167 Dickson County 28 252 Dyer County 14 177 Fayette County 25 253 Fentress County 2 98 Franklin County 17 153 1 Gibson County 16 260 Giles County 3 120 Grainger County 3 61 Greene County 22 138 1 Grundy County 17 82 Hamblen County 4 181 1 Hamilton County 98 1,087 10 Hancock County 0 15 Hardeman County 6 111 Hardin County 2 195 Hawkins County 21 137 1 Haywood County 9 79 1 Henderson County 2 143 Henry County 6 143 Hickman County 2 97 Houston County 2 94 Humphreys County 4 75 Jackson County 5 85 Jefferson County 12 155 Johnson County 2 18 Knox County 157 1,764 3 Lake County 0 23 Lauderdale County 7 96 Lawrence County 11 231 Lewis County 2 26 Lincoln County 7 80 Loudon County 15 200 Macon County 18 258 1 Madison County 47 506 Marion County 22 86 1 Marshall County 9 163 1 Maury County 31 560 McMinn County 3 268 McNairy County 9 96 Meigs County 3 62 Monroe County 7 172 Montgomery County 79 1,025 2 Moore County 0 28 Morgan County 5 64 Obion County 4 101 1 Overton County 5 200 Perry County 3 33 Pickett County 0 22 Polk County 3 34 Putnam County 82 595 Rhea County 0 151 Roane County 5 229 Robertson County 70 591 Rutherford County 203 1,758 6 Scott County 5 86 Sequatchie County 1 51 Sevier County 21 422 Shelby County 1,006 4,727 20 Smith County 5 155 Stewart County 2 83 Sullivan County 34 307 1 Sumner County 389 1,484 20 Tipton County 39 370 Trousdale County 14 65 1 Unicoi County 2 42 Union County 1 45 Van Buren County 0 32 Warren County 3 186 Washington County 32 432 Wayne County 2 60 Weakley County 5 122 White County 3 161 Williamson County 288 2,210 3 Wilson County 123 1,226 1 Out of State 275 10,506 1 Pending 38 8,394 Total 4,634 55,215 94

Case Management Protocol

TDH will post updated COVID-19 cases including county of residence by 2:00pm each day at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html.

The TDH State Public Health Laboratory is running COVID-19 testing seven days a week to assist public health authorities and health care workers in identifying cases and treating individuals.

TDH directly oversees 89 county health departments and serves as a partner organization to the six major metropolitan jurisdictions including: Shelby, Madison, Davidson, Knox, Hamilton and Sullivan counties.

Recommended Precautions

Tennesseans are encouraged to take routine precautions used in guarding against respiratory viruses:

Wash your hands often with soap and water. Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing

Don’t touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands

Stay home if you are sick

Stay away from people who are sick

COVID-19 Symptoms

Most patients with confirmed COVID-19 infection have mild respiratory illness with fever, cough and shortness of breath. A smaller number of patients have severe symptoms requiring hospitalization.

COVID-19 Information Line

TDH has launched a Tennessee Coronavirus Public Information Line in partnership with the Tennessee Poison Center. The number is 877.857.2945 and is available daily from 10:00am to 10:00pm CT.

People with concerns about their health should contact their health care providers. TDH has additional information available at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html

The CDC has updated information and guidance available online at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

