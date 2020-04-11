Award-Winning Journalist, Therapist Write Children’s Book about the Coronavirus Pandemic

Las Vegas, NV – Bibliotherapy, using the new children’s book, Anna and the Germ that Came to Visit, is an innovative way to open the conversation. The book is designed to give families the tools they need to deal with the sudden changes brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

Anna and the Germ that Came to Visit helps children identify, understand, and cope with the normal range of feelings they may be experiencing at this time.

The new children’s book, Anna and the Germ that Came to Visit, by Christianne Klein and Helene Van Sant-Klein, tackles questions that parents are desperately trying to answer all over the world.

Questions Answered

How do I talk to my children about the coronavirus pandemic?

What tools can I give them to deal with the confusion, fear, sadness, boredom, and loneliness they’re feeling right now?

How can I help them, if I’m feeling the same way?

A variety of additional free resources to help children through the crisis are available in a kid-friendly format on the website, TheGermBook.com – including coloring pages to allow children to draw out their feelings, and a song inspired by the book (you can even wash your hands to the shortened 20 second version)!

Christianne Klein is an Emmy® and Edward R. Murrow award-winning news anchor, author, mother, and former national anchor and correspondent for ABC News and Good Morning America. Her mother, Helene Van Sant-Klein, is a Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist, Licensed Professional Clinical Counselor, Registered Nurse, parenting and trauma expert, mother, grandmother, illustrator, and author.

Whether you’re a parent, grandparent, teacher, or other significant person in a child’s life, Anna and the Germ that Came to Visit is an important book in these uncertain times.

What people are saying about the book:

“Anna and the Germ that Came to Visit is the perfect launchpad for kids to talk about the current pandemic, normalizing the complex feelings around an invisible threat. A great resource!”

– Carissa Zeleski, MD

“Anna and the Germ that Came to Visit is a timely and creative book designed for children who are experiencing a ‘world in crisis.’ The story is written in a thoughtful way addressing issues regarding loss, grief, anxiety, loneliness and depression. As a Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist for over 20 years, one of the easiest ways to help children deal with chaos and trauma is with books like this. It’s a short and beautifully illustrated book that young children can read and comprehend.”

– Nancy Brady, LMFT

“I give it five billion stars!”

– Genevieve, Age 7

Anna and the Germ that Came to Visit is available April 10 on Amazon around the world. For more information please visit www.TheGermBook.com

