Tennessee Department of Correction takes Covid-19 Actions after Inmate Tests Positive
Clifton, TN – Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC) reports an inmate at the Turney Center Industrial Complex – Annex in Only has tested positive for Coronavirus (COVID-19).
On Tuesday, April 7th, 2020 during one of the multiple proactive screenings at the facility, the inmate was shown to have a low-grade fever and was placed in quarantine.
The following day, his temperature increased and he was transported to a local hospital.
On Friday, his test results for the novel coronavirus returned positive. Three inmates who may have been exposed to this individual were also placed in quarantine and have not presented with any symptoms at this time. They will remain in quarantine for 14 days.
Due to appropriate distancing and safety measures, no other inmates or staff members have currently been identified as having had close contact with the inmate.
The Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) has been notified, and appropriate measures have been taken to ensure the safety, health, and well-being of the inmates as well as staff.
Those measures follow TDOC guidelines as well as those provided by Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which include:
The Tennessee Department of Correction encourages members of the public to visit our website for Frequently Asked Questions Related To Cornavirus (COVID-19).
