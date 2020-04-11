Tennessee Department of Health reports 252 new cases of Coronavirus in Tennessee, April 11th, 2020

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) reports that there have been 5,114 confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Tennessee on Saturday, April 11th, 2020. That is up 252 cases from Friday’s 4,862. There have been ninety four deaths in Tennessee because of the virus.

Four new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported in Montgomery County bringing the total up to eighty eight. There has been two deaths in Montgomery County due to the virus.

There have been eight cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) reported in Robertson County. The total is now at eighty one. No new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported in Cheatham County. The total is still at seventeen.

One new case has been reported in Dickson County. The total is now at thirty. There have been no new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) reported in Houston County. The total remains at three. No new cases have been reported in Benton County. The total remains at four. There have been no new cases reported in Carroll County. The total cases remains at ten.

No new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported in Henry County. The total remains at six. Another case of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has been reported in Stewart County. The total in Stewart County is four.

No new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported in Christian County Kentucky. The total remains at forty five.

Nashville-Davidson County now has 1,111 confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19). There have been thirteenth deaths in Davidson County due to the virus.

According to John Hopkins University there are now a total of 486,490 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the United States. That is an increase of 27,925 cases in 24 hours. There have now been 19,882 deaths in the United States connected to Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Tennessee Confirmed Cases

Download (PDF, 335KB)

Case Management Protocol

TDH will post updated COVID-19 cases including county of residence by 2:00pm each day at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html.

The TDH State Public Health Laboratory is running COVID-19 testing seven days a week to assist public health authorities and health care workers in identifying cases and treating individuals.

TDH directly oversees 89 county health departments and serves as a partner organization to the six major metropolitan jurisdictions including: Shelby, Madison, Davidson, Knox, Hamilton and Sullivan counties.

Recommended Precautions

Tennesseans are encouraged to take routine precautions used in guarding against respiratory viruses:

Wash your hands often with soap and water. Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing

Don’t touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands

Stay home if you are sick

Stay away from people who are sick

COVID-19 Symptoms

Most patients with confirmed COVID-19 infection have mild respiratory illness with fever, cough and shortness of breath. A smaller number of patients have severe symptoms requiring hospitalization.

COVID-19 Information Line

TDH has launched a Tennessee Coronavirus Public Information Line in partnership with the Tennessee Poison Center. The number is 877.857.2945 and is available daily from 10:00am to 10:00pm CT.

People with concerns about their health should contact their health care providers. TDH has additional information available at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html

The CDC has updated information and guidance available online at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

Related Stories

Sections

Topics