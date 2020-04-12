Hopkinsville Community College announces over $19,000 in Summer Scholarships available

Hopkinsville, KY – Hopkinsville Community College President / CEO Dr. Alissa Young has announced that the college will award over $19,000 in scholarships for students who would like to take classes at HCC this summer.

“The generosity of our donors has allowed us some flexibility during this time of great challenge to offer our students the opportunity to get going on their dreams this summer,” Young said.

“While we typically do not have scholarship funding for summer coursework, we have been able to carve out some support for students who plan to attend HCC in the fall, but want to start or continue coursework this summer,” stated Young.

Students who are interested in summer scholarships should apply, using the college scholarship application, which can be found here https://hopkinsville.kctcs.edu/affording-college/paying-for-college/scholarships.aspx or by entering the word ‘scholarships’ on the college website homepage.

Students are urged to complete the scholarship process as soon as possible in order to meet the May 1st deadline.

“We are working to remove barriers to continuing their education during this extraordinary time,” shared HCC Chief Student Affairs Officer Angel Prescott.

“We know that our students are working hard to continue to reach their goals, and we are eager to help them get in for summer classes,” Prescott concluded.

The awards are targeted to students who would like to take classes this summer and are enrolled for fall courses, according to the college.

The monies for the summer scholarships are being provided by the HCC Foundation General Endowment.

“Because of the faithful gifts of our donors, and gifts to this endowment, we are able to pivot our resources during the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic to help our students persist toward their dreams,” shared HCC Institutional Advancement Officer Yvette Eastham.

She urged students to complete the process of admission and financial aid application as soon as possible.

For additional information on scholarships, students may contact Jeremy Calico: Phone: 270.707.3809 or Email: *protected email*

About Hopkinsville Community College

For many Pennyrile Kentucky region and Fort Campbell residents, higher education begins at Hopkinsville Community College (HCC).

The college serves thousands of area residents each year as a comprehensive regional learning center providing academic and technical associate degrees; diploma and certificate programs in occupational fields; prebaccalaureate education; adult, continuing and developmental education; customized training for business and industry; and distance learning. As part of the Kentucky Community and Technical College System, HCC is a critical component to transforming the region’s economy by providing citizens with the education and training needed for high growth, high wage careers.

For more information, visit Hopkinsville.kctcs.edu

HCC is an equal opportunity employer and education institution.

