Land Between the Lakes Expands List of Recreation Sites Temporarily Shut Down
Land Between the Lakes, KY/TN – To protect public health and align with federal, state, and local guidance to the Coronavirus (COVID-19), Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area (LBL) officials have announced the temporary shutdown of facilities, campgrounds, and developed camping areas for the safety of visitors and staff.
These measures are temporary but effective immediately. A date for reopening recreation areas is currently undetermined.
The following recreation sites are temporarily shut down:
Facilities
Campgrounds and Developed Camping Areas
Keep in mind, some trails, roads, boat ramps, and picnic areas may be open for use, but please recreate responsibly and follow public health guidelines regarding social distancing while you recreate in Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area. Search and rescue operations may be limited due to Coronavirus (COVID-19) issues. High risk activities that increase your chance of injury or distress should be avoided.
The USDA Forest Service is taking necessary measures to safeguard the health of employees and the public. The health and safety of employees and the nearby communities is always our top priority at the USDA Forest Service.
For the most current and accurate information about Coronavirus (COVID-19), contact your local health officials or visit the CDC website at:www.cdc.gov. Information from the U.S. Department of Agriculture is available at: www.usda.gov/coronavirus.
Visitors can stay informed on alerts and notices by visiting the “Alerts” page of the Land Between the Lakes website: www.landbetweenthelakes.us/alerts-notices/
USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer, and lender.
To find more information about Land Between the Lakes, log on to the official website at www.landbetweenthelakes.us or call 270.883.1559 or 270.883.1379.
