Land Between the Lakes Expands List of ﻿Recreation Sites Temporarily Shut Down

Land Between the Lakes, KY/TN – To protect public health and align with federal, state, and local guidance to the Coronavirus (COVID-19), Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area (LBL) officials have announced the temporary shutdown of facilities, campgrounds, and developed camping areas for the safety of visitors and staff.

These measures are temporary but effective immediately. A date for reopening recreation areas is currently undetermined.

The following recreation sites are temporarily shut down:

Facilities

Elk & Bison Prairie

Golden Pond Planetarium & Observatory

Golden Pond Target Range

Golden Pond Visitor Center

Hematite Lake, Trail, and Picnic Area

Hillman Heritage Trails

Homeplace 1850s Working Farm

Moss Creek Day Use Area

North Welcome Station

South Welcome Station

Turkey Bay Off-Highway Vehicle Area

Woodlands Nature Station

Wranglers Day Use

Campgrounds and Developed Camping Areas

Birmingham Ferry Campground

Boswell Landing Campground

Colson Hollow Group Camping Area

Cravens Bay Campground

Demumbers Bay Camping Area

Energy Lake Campground

Fenton Day Use and Campground

Gatlin Point Campground

Ginger Bay Camping Area

Hillman Ferry Campground

Kuttawa Landing Camping Area

Neville Bay Camping Area

Nickell Branch Campground

Piney Campground

Pisgah Point Camping Area

Redd Hollow Campground

Smith Bay Campground

Sugar Bay Camping Area

Taylor Bay Campground

Twin Lakes Campground

Wranglers Day Use and Campground

Keep in mind, some trails, roads, boat ramps, and picnic areas may be open for use, but please recreate responsibly and follow public health guidelines regarding social distancing while you recreate in Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area. Search and rescue operations may be limited due to Coronavirus (COVID-19) issues. High risk activities that increase your chance of injury or distress should be avoided.

The USDA Forest Service is taking necessary measures to safeguard the health of employees and the public. The health and safety of employees and the nearby communities is always our top priority at the USDA Forest Service.

For the most current and accurate information about Coronavirus (COVID-19), contact your local health officials or visit the CDC website at:www.cdc.gov. Information from the U.S. Department of Agriculture is available at: www.usda.gov/coronavirus.

Visitors can stay informed on alerts and notices by visiting the “Alerts” page of the Land Between the Lakes website: www.landbetweenthelakes.us/alerts-notices/

USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer, and lender.

To find more information about Land Between the Lakes, log on to the official website at www.landbetweenthelakes.us or call 270.883.1559 or 270.883.1379.

