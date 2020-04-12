Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Land Between the Lakes Expands List of ﻿Recreation Sites Temporarily Shut Down

April 12, 2020
 

Land Between the Lakes - LBLLand Between the Lakes, KY/TN – To protect public health and align with federal, state, and local guidance to the Coronavirus (COVID-19), Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area (LBL) officials have announced the temporary shutdown of facilities, campgrounds, and developed camping areas for the safety of visitors and staff.

These measures are temporary but effective immediately. A date for reopening recreation areas is currently undetermined.

LBL's Homeplace 1850s Working Farm and Living History Museum temporary shutdown.

The following recreation sites are temporarily shut down:

Facilities

  • Elk & Bison Prairie
  • Golden Pond Planetarium & Observatory
  • Golden Pond Target Range
  • Golden Pond Visitor Center
  • Hematite Lake, Trail, and Picnic Area
  • Hillman Heritage Trails
  • Homeplace 1850s Working Farm
  • Moss Creek Day Use Area
  • North Welcome Station
  • South Welcome Station
  • Turkey Bay Off-Highway Vehicle Area
  • Woodlands Nature Station
  • Wranglers Day Use

Campgrounds and Developed Camping Areas

  • Birmingham Ferry Campground
  • Boswell Landing Campground
  • Colson Hollow Group Camping Area
  • Cravens Bay Campground
  • Demumbers Bay Camping Area
  • Energy Lake Campground
  • Fenton Day Use and Campground
  • Gatlin Point Campground
  • Ginger Bay Camping Area
  • Hillman Ferry Campground
  • Kuttawa Landing Camping Area
  • Neville Bay Camping Area
  • Nickell Branch Campground
  • Piney Campground
  • Pisgah Point Camping Area
  • Redd Hollow Campground
  • Smith Bay Campground
  • Sugar Bay Camping Area
  • Taylor Bay Campground
  • Twin Lakes Campground
  • Wranglers Day Use and Campground

 


 

Keep in mind, some trails, roads, boat ramps, and picnic areas may be open for use, but please recreate responsibly and follow public health guidelines regarding social distancing while you recreate in Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area. Search and rescue operations may be limited due to Coronavirus (COVID-19) issues. High risk activities that increase your chance of injury or distress should be avoided.

The USDA Forest Service is taking necessary measures to safeguard the health of employees and the public. The health and safety of employees and the nearby communities is always our top priority at the USDA Forest Service.

For the most current and accurate information about Coronavirus (COVID-19), contact your local health officials or visit the CDC website at:www.cdc.gov. Information from the U.S. Department of Agriculture is available at: www.usda.gov/coronavirus.

Visitors can stay informed on alerts and notices by visiting the “Alerts” page of the Land Between the Lakes website: www.landbetweenthelakes.us/alerts-notices/

USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer, and lender.

To find more information about Land Between the Lakes, log on to the official website at www.landbetweenthelakes.us or call 270.883.1559 or 270.883.1379.


