Clarksville Gas and Water Department sees increase in sewer blockages

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) sewer system blockages have increased recently due to higher volumes of wipes, paper towels, rags and other trash being flushed into toilets.

Citizens are urged to help reduce messy and costly sewer blockages that damage homes and the City of Clarksville’s sewer system by flushing only toilet paper in toilets and by never using a toilet as a trash can.

Although many paper products are labeled as “flushable” or “disposable” they are commonly made of fibers that do not break down or deteriorate quickly like toilet paper in the wastewater treatment process.

They can collect in sewer lines and create a blockage.

Listed below are commonly flushed paper products and items that often lead to sewer blockages and damaged sewer system pumps and equipment. Please properly dispose of these items in the trash.

Flushable or disposable wipes of any kind.

Q-Tips.

Paper or shop towels.

Diapers, disposable or cloth.

Feminine products.

Fats, oils and grease.

Trash of any kind.

Food or food scraps.

Learn more about helping maintain a healthy and efficient sanitary sewer system on our website, www.cityofclarksville.com/314/Prevent-Backups

About Clarksville Gas and Water

Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.

Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.

CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.

For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.

For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com

