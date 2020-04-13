Florida Senator Rick Scott says WHO Failed the World with COVID-19 Pandemic

Washington, D.C. – “Amid the coronavirus pandemic and Communist China’s New Cold War with the United States, the World Health Organization (WHO) has served as a puppet for the Chinese Communist Party,” Senator Rick Scott (R-FL) writes in Fox News.

“American taxpayers are the largest contributor to the WHO budget. There needs to be accountability for their failures and their willingness to help China hide the coronavirus from the world.”

New information from a Justice Department inspector general report on the FBI’s spying into the 2016 Donald Trump campaign should concern every American. “Let [this] sink in. The FBI knew that at least some of its evidence against the Trump campaign, and maybe more, was likely part of a Russian disinformation campaign,” Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) writes in The Wall Street Journal.

President Donald Trump released an Easter Sunday greeting video from the White House yesterday. “This Easter will be much different than others because in many cases, we’ll be separated physically only from our churches . . . We’re getting rid of the plague,” he said. “We’re winning the battle.” Read more from Charlie Spiering in Breitbart.

