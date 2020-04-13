Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Montgomery County, Clarksville Mayors answer COVID-19 Questions from the Community on Video

April 13, 2020
 

Montgomery County Government TennesseeMontgomery County, TN – Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett and Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts are united in leading our community through the challenges of the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic.

In this video presentation, both leaders discuss their decisions to declare states of emergency in the County and City, and their plans to keep citizens safe and local government running effectively. Please take a few minutes to hear directly from our key leaders during this time of emergency.


