|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: Tennessee Governor Bill Lee’s COVID-19 Bulletin #17 Newer: Representative Mark Green Calls on Congress to Incentivize American Companies to Return from China to United States »
Montgomery County, Clarksville Mayors answer COVID-19 Questions from the Community on Video
Montgomery County, TN – Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett and Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts are united in leading our community through the challenges of the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic.
In this video presentation, both leaders discuss their decisions to declare states of emergency in the County and City, and their plans to keep citizens safe and local government running effectively. Please take a few minutes to hear directly from our key leaders during this time of emergency.
SectionsNews
TopicsCity of Clarksville, Clarksville, Clarksville Mayor, Clarksville TN, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Jim Durrett, Joe Pitts, Montgomery County, Montgomery County Government, Montgomery County Mayor, pandemic
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2020 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed