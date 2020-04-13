|
Tennessee Department of Health reports 302 new cases of Coronavirus in Tennessee, April 13th, 2020
Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) reports that there have been 5,610 confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Tennessee on Monday, April 13th, 2020. That is an increase of 302 cases from Sunday’s 5,308. There have been 109 deaths in Tennessee because of the virus.
There have been five new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) reported in Montgomery County bringing the total to 102. There has been two deaths in Montgomery County due to the virus.
Four new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported in Robertson County. The total is now at eighty eight. There have been no new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) reported in Cheatham County. The total remains at eighteen.
No new cases have been reported in Dickson County. The total remains at thirty. There have been no new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) reported in Houston County. The total remains at three. No new cases have been reported in Benton County. The total remains at four. One more case has been reported in Carroll County. The total is now at twelve.
Two new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported in Henry County. The total is now at eight. No additional cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has been reported in Stewart County. The total for of cases for Stewart County is four.
There have been seventeen new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) reported in Christian County Kentucky. The total is now at sixty two. There have been three deaths in Christian County Kentucky due to the virus.
Nashville-Davidson County now has 1,207 confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19). There have been sixteen deaths in Davidson County due to the virus.
According to John Hopkins University there are now a total of 568,176 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the United States. That is an increase of 26,153 cases in 24 hours. There have now been 22,935 deaths in the United States connected to Coronavirus (COVID-19).
Tennessee Confirmed Cases
Case Management Protocol
Recommended Precautions
Tennesseans are encouraged to take routine precautions used in guarding against respiratory viruses:
COVID-19 Symptoms
Most patients with confirmed COVID-19 infection have mild respiratory illness with fever, cough and shortness of breath. A smaller number of patients have severe symptoms requiring hospitalization.
COVID-19 Information Line
TDH has launched a Tennessee Coronavirus Public Information Line in partnership with the Tennessee Poison Center. The number is 877.857.2945 and is available daily from 10:00am to 10:00pm CT.
People with concerns about their health should contact their health care providers. TDH has additional information available at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html
The CDC has updated information and guidance available online at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
