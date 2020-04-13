Tennessee Governor Bill Lee’s COVID-19 Bulletin #17

Nashville, TN – Today, Monday, April 13th, 2020, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee provided an update on Tennessee’s efforts regarding COVID-19 Coronavirus relief.

Governor Lee’s daily press conferences can be viewed live this week Monday through Thursday at 3:00pm CDT here. Governor Lee has also established a website specific to COVID-19 Coronavirus updates which can be found here. Today’s COVID-19 Unified Command Group Dashboard is attached below.

Key Updates

Stay at Home Order Extension

In cooperation with the guidance from the White House, Tennessee’s Stay at Home Order is extended through April 30th. The updated executive order is available here.

The Unified Command Group will continue to consult with experts, analyze all available data, and monitor the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations for the remainder of this month. Beginning in May, a phased reboot of the economy in planned.

Creation of Economic Recovery Group

Governor Lee announced the development of the Economic Recovery Group to focus on a phased reboot of the state economy. The group will be led by Tourism Commissioner Mark Ezell and will work in coordination with legislative leadership, local mayors, health care professionals, and representatives of impacted industries. The Economic Recovery Group will issue industry-specific guidance so that businesses can be prepared to operate safely and protect their employees and customers.

By formalizing an economic recovery specific group, this will ensure the Unified Command Group will continue their focused efforts of disease management, improving hospital and testing capacity, and increasing our PPE supply chain. The Unified Command Group will also be making recommendations to Governor Lee about when and how to begin the phased-in reopening of the economy.

Current Department of Health Testing Results (as of 2 p.m. 4/13)

Confirmed Cases Hospitalizations Fatalities Recovered Total Tests 5,610 579 109 1,671 76,195

For more information on COVID-19 Coronavirus in Tennessee, please visit the Tennessee Department of Health’s website here.

Related Stories

Sections

Topics