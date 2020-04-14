APSU Basketball’s Jordyn Adams to test NBA Draft waters as early entrant; retains eligibility to return

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball freshman Jordyn Adams has submitted his paperwork as an early entrant into the 2020 NBA Draft. Under NCAA rules adopted in 2018, Adams can sign with a certified agent, receive feedback and still have the ability to return to school if he chooses.

All early entrants have until 4:00pm CST on June 15th to choose to officially stay or withdraw from the draft pool. The 2020 NBA Draft is scheduled for June 25th at the Barclays Center in New York.

The OVC Freshman of the Year and First Team All-OVC choice averaged 17.4 points on 42.0 percent shooting from the floor, earning a program-record 10 OVC Freshman of the Week honors during his first season as a Gov. Last week, he was named a CollegeInsider.com Kyle Macy Freshman All-American.

One of three Austin Peay men’s basketball players to score 500 or more points in their freshman season, Adams took over second on that list from teammate Terry Taylor toward the end of the regular season.

At 17.4 points per game, Adams ranked fourth nationally among freshman, behind likely lottery picks Vernon Carey Jr. of Duke, Anthony Edwards of Georgia, the Kyle Macy Freshman of the Year honoree who Adams outdueled in a December 30th meeting in Athens, and Massachusetts’ Tre Mitchell. Among Division I freshmen, he ranked second in total points (574) and fourth in field goal attempts (460).

Among league brethren, Adams finished sixth in scoring (17.4 ppg), fourth in free-throw percentage (79.0), ninth in three-pointers made (1.8 per game) and sixth in minutes (33.2).

