Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older: Newer: »

Clarksville Police report Two Dead in Domestic Homicide

April 14, 2020 | Print This Post
 

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – On April 14th, 2020, Clarksville Police Officers responded to a residence on Claystone Court after being called for a welfare check at approximately 07:35am. Officers discovered two deceased individuals at the residence.

The preliminary investigation appears to be a domestic situation and police are not seeking any suspects.

Clarksville Police Discover Two Deceased at Claystone Court residence.

Clarksville Police Discover Two Deceased at Claystone Court residence.

There is no danger to the public.

There is no additional information to release at this time.


Sections

News

Topics

, , , , , , ,

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our FeedVisit Us On Instagram

    • Personal Controls

    Archives