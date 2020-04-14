Coronavirus Shows the World Health Organization in Dire Need of Reform

Washington, D.C. – “Purposely or not, by praising China’s response to a virus the WHO first denied and then lied about, this longtime paragon of public health is fueling a ‘China versus the world’ showdown,” Adam Goodman writes in Fox News.

By enabling the Chinese government’s misconduct, “the WHO has become the new poster child for international organizations so bloated with bureaucracy and punctuated by politics they’ve turned into something well beyond what they were intended to be.”

Click here to read more.

“New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gave high praise to President Trump for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic in his state, saying the president remains ‘amazingly accessible’ and has ‘delivered’ where it counts.” Governor Cuomo said that “if you do the right thing by New York, I’ll say it,” Jessica Chasmar reports for The Washington Times.

“A World Health Organization official said Monday that she suspected human-to-human transmission of the novel coronavirus ‘right from the start,’ beginning on December 31st, 2019. But WHO officials echoed Chinese authorities and denied any suggestion of human-to-human transmission for weeks,” Peter Hasson writes for The Daily Caller.

“President Donald Trump recently announced that Colorado would be receiving an additional 100 ventilators from FEMA’s national stockpile to combat COVID-19. This should be a moment of celebration for Coloradans suffering from COVID-19 and their families,” Jeff Hunt writes in The Denver Post.

