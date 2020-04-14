Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett Extends Emergency Executive Orders through April 30th

Montgomery County, TN – Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett, signed Emergency Executive Order #6 today as a required formality for the extension of the declaration of the State of Emergency allowed under TCA 58-2-110, that went into effect March 17th as well as existing Emergency Executive Orders #1, 2, 3, 4, and 5 for an additional seven days.

This means that the original declaration of a State of Emergency, as well as the emergency orders that followed, have been extended, as allowed by law, for an additional seven days beginning April 15th at 12:01am and ending April 22nd, at which time evaluation to further extend the orders will be determined.

“We are asking that residents remain patient and work with us to ‘Shelter at Home’ so we can flatten this curve sooner rather than later. We will continue to review the information from the CDC and consult with our own healthcare community regarding their expertise and the data they have collected, in making future decisions,” stated Mayor Durrett

To review; the Declaration of the State of Emergency for Montgomery County and Emergency Executive Order #1 went into effect on March 17th. Emergency Executive Order #1 limited public access to county buildings, reduced staff on-site and encouraged the use of online services. Emergency Executive Order #2, went into effect on March 23rd, extended the declaration of the State of Emergency and Emergency Order #2 while emending the order to support Governor Bill Lee’s Executive Order #17. Emergency Executive Order #3, issued March 24th extends the Declaration of the State of Emergency and emergency orders #1, #2. Added to the order was the 10-hour per day Monday through Thursday workweek for those employed by Montgomery County Government. Emergency Order #4, issued March 31, extended the Declaration of the State of Emergency and emergency orders #1, #2, and #3. Emergency Order #4 also directed citizens to shelter at home except when engaging in essential activities or services as described in the order and in addition to Governor Lee’s Executive Order #21.

Additionally, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has extended the statewide Safer at Home Order, (Executive Order #27) through April 30th.

For more information about Montgomery County Services and COVID-19 Coronavirus information, visit mcgtn.org or call 931.648.5787.

