Clarksville-Montgomery County School System to close School for remainder of 2019-2020

Montgomery County, TN – Based on Tennessee Governor Bill Lee’s recommendation stated during his press conference this afternoon, all Clarksville-Montgomery County School System schools will remain closed through the rest of the 2019-2020 school year.

Our district will continue to be focused on providing social, emotional, and academic supports for students.

The CMCSS Continued Learning Library will be updated so students can have the resources they need to stay engaged in learning, and our teachers and administrators will continue weekly calls to support students and close achievement gaps.

Additionally, we will continue our meal distributions through May 22nd, 2020.

We understand that this closure affects more than just what happens during a typical school day. This difficult, unprecedented decision will have far-reaching implications, but it was ultimately made in the interest of keeping students, employees, families, and communities across Tennessee and this nation as safe and healthy as possible during this COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic.

District leadership will continue reviewing guidance from state and national agencies, and we are committed to providing timely updates to families over the coming weeks, including next steps for graduations, personal belongings left at schools, and other important topics.

Thank you for your continued understanding, patience, and support. This is not the school year any of us could have imagined. We will persevere through these challenges, staying strong for our children. Our faculty, staff, and administrators will be ready to greet students with smiling faces as we embark on the 2020-2021 school year in August, focused on ensuring all students graduate college and career ready no matter the challenges that lie ahead of us.

Related Stories

Sections

Topics