FDA Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: April 15th, 2020
Silver Spring, MD – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced the following actions taken in its ongoing response effort to the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic.
The FDA and Federal Trade Commission (FTC) issued warning letters to three sellers of fraudulent COVID-19 Coronavirus products, as part of the agency’s effort to protect both people and pets.
With these warning letters, the FDA is exercising its authority to protect consumers from companies selling unapproved products with false or misleading claims during the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic.
There are currently no FDA-approved products to prevent or treat COVID-19 Coronavirus.
Consumers concerned about COVID-19 should consult with their health care provider:
Diagnostics update to date:
During the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic, the FDA has worked with more than 300 test developers who have said they will be submitting emergency use authorizations (EUA) requests to FDA for tests that detect the virus.
To date, 34 emergency use authorizations have been issued for diagnostic tests.
The FDA has been notified that more than 180 laboratories have begun testing under the policies set forth in our COVID-19 Policy for Diagnostic Tests for Coronavirus Disease-2019 during the Public Health Emergency Guidance.
The FDA also continues to keep its COVID-19 Diagnostics FAQ up to date, including updated FAQs regarding at-home testing:
Additional Resources:
About the U.S. Food and Drug Administration
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), an agency within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, protects the public health by assuring the safety, effectiveness, and security of human and veterinary drugs, vaccines and other biological products for human use, and medical devices. The agency also is responsible for the safety and security of our nation’s food supply, cosmetics, dietary supplements, products that give off electronic radiation, and for regulating tobacco products.
