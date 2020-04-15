President Donald Trump Pulls WHO Funding, Says Organization ‘Must Be Held Accountable’

Washington, D.C. – “President Donald Trump made it official [yesterday] that the administration was halting money to the World Health Organization, the international body that said in January that COVID-19 Coronavirus could not be spread by human-to-human contact, and praised China’s response to the virus,” Fred Lucas reports in The Daily Signal.



“Our countries are now experiencing—look all over the world—tremendous death and economic devastation because those tasked with protecting us by being truthful and transparent failed to do so,” the President said.



MORE: “China broke the World Health Organization. The U.S. has to fix it or leave.”

CNN anchor John King admits that the WHO dropped the ball in its early response to Coronavirus, echoing criticisms from President Donald Trump. “I’m not going to defend the WHO,” he said, noting that their response “was flat footed. It did overly trust China, the president is right about that.” Read more from Peter Hasson in The Daily Caller.

President Trump scored a major diplomatic victory this weekend “when he brokered a deal between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and Russia to limit their production . . . Credit to Mr. Trump for using U.S. global influence to mitigate the mayhem,” The Wall Street Journal editorial board writes.

“Tim Miller was to the point where he was going to have to make some really tough choices. That’s when an unexpected lifeline”—President Trump’s Paycheck Protection Program—“helped the Owasso resident save the business he has worked tirelessly to build up over the past eight years,” Shawn Hein writes for the Owasso Reporter.

“President Trump on Tuesday announced a new public-private partnership aimed at allowing hospitals to lend unused ventilators to areas that need them to treat patients who have contracted the novel coronavirus,” Morgan Chalfant reports in The Hill.

“As we medical professionals brace for the in flux of patients and make the necessary preparations, I am reassured by the seriousness with which President Donald Donald Trump is taking the situation and by the specific assistance his administration has provided doctors and other professionals on the front line of this pandemic,” Robin Armstrong writes in the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

