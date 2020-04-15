Tennessee Governor Bill Lee’s COVID-19 Bulletin #18

Nashville, TN – Today, Thursday, April 15th, 2020 Governor Bill Lee provided an update on Tennessee’s efforts regarding COVID-19 Coronavirus relief.

Key Updates

School Closure

Governor Lee has called on schools to remain closed through the end of the school year. Students have lost significant learning time in their classrooms and the administration is committed to continuing to provide resources that keep our students engaged.

Time lost in the classroom also has implications on overall wellbeing, especially for at-risk and vulnerable student populations. Tennessee Department of Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn will convene a COVID-19 Child Wellbeing Task Force to engage communities and provide support for students.

Administration Actions

Expanded Testing Capacity

Governor Lee has directed the Unified-Command group to rapidly expand Tennessee’s COVID-19 testing capacity to enable more Tennesseans to have improved access and make informed health decisions.

The expanded testing effort launches this weekend, April 18th-19th with the Tennessee National Guard establishing 15 drive-through testing sites across the state. Drive-through testing sites will also be available during the weekends of April 25th-26th and May 2nd-3rd. A full list of sites is available here, and additional information is available here.

Tennessee Department of Health nurses and Tennessee National Guard medics will perform tests at these drive-through sites and results are projected to be delivered to participants within 72 hours of testing. In addition to drive-through testing sites, Tennesseans can get a test free of charge, five days a week at every rural county health department in the state.

Every Tennessean who isn’t feeling well – even outside of the traditional COVID-19 Coronavirus symptoms of cough, fever or difficulty breathing – should get tested.

Current Department of Health Testing Results (as of 2 p.m. 4/15)

Confirmed Cases Hospitalizations Fatalities Recovered Total Tests 6,079 663 135 2,196 80,896

