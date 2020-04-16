|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
FDA Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: April 16th, 2020
Silver Spring, MD – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced the following actions taken in its ongoing response effort to the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic:
The FDA issued two new emergency use authorizations (EUAs) for serology tests to detect for the presence of coronavirus antibodies. The EUAs were issued to Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics, Inc. for its VITROS Immunodiagnostic Products Anti-SARS-CoV-2 Total Reagent Pack and Chembio Diagnostic Systems, Inc. for its DPP COVID-19 IgM/IgG System.The FDA issued an emergency use authorization (EUA) for the emergency use of Stryker Instrument’s Sterizone VP4 Sterilizer1 N95 Respirator Decontamination Cycle for use in decontaminating compatible N95 and N95-equivalent respirators for single-user reuse by healthcare personnel.
The FDA has posted a new “At-a-Glance Summary” that captures the agency’s major activities in the fight against COVID-19 Coronavirus. The agency intends to regularly update this resource on efforts related to medical products and equipment, vaccines and therapeutics, food supply and more.
Yesterday, the FDA issued guidance on digital health devices for treating psychiatric disorders to help expand the availability of these devices while reducing user and health care provider contact and potential exposure to COVID-19 Coronavirus during this pandemic. The enforcement policy described in the guidance applies to computerized behavioral therapy devices and other digital health therapeutic devices for psychiatric disorders as well as low-risk general wellness and digital health products for mental health or psychiatric conditions.
The FDA and Federal Trade Commission (FTC) issued a warning letter to one company for selling fraudulent COVID-19 Coronavirus products, as part of the agency’s effort to protect consumers. The seller warned, Earth Angel Oils, offers essential oil products that are unapproved and misbranded drugs for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19 Coronavirus. There are currently no FDA-approved products to prevent or treat COVID-19 Coronavirus. Consumers concerned about COVID-19 should consult with their health care provider.
Diagnostics update to date:
Additional Resources:
About the U.S. Food and Drug Administration
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), an agency within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, protects the public health by assuring the safety, effectiveness, and security of human and veterinary drugs, vaccines and other biological products for human use, and medical devices. The agency also is responsible for the safety and security of our nation’s food supply, cosmetics, dietary supplements, products that give off electronic radiation, and for regulating tobacco products.
SectionsNews
TopicsCoronavirus, COVID-19, COVID-19 Testing, Emergency Use Authorization, FDA, Federal Trade Commission, FTC, pandemic, Silver Spring MD, U.S. Food and Drug Administration
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2020 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed