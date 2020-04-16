First Lady Melania Trump’s Message for Children

Washington, D.C. – During this difficult time in the world, First Lady Melania Trump recorded a special message for America’s children—many of whom are separated from school, friends, and extended family right now.

“I encourage you to read books, continue to learn, help with chores, and share some laughter with your family,” she said.

Today, she also unveiled some new Activities for Kids at Home as a part of her “Be Best” initiative for children.

The new activities include a Be Best puzzle, word searches, and a worksheet about White House fun facts.



“We are thinking of you, and we are all in this together.”

