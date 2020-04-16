|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
First Lady Melania Trump’s Message for Children
Washington, D.C. – During this difficult time in the world, First Lady Melania Trump recorded a special message for America’s children—many of whom are separated from school, friends, and extended family right now.
“I encourage you to read books, continue to learn, help with chores, and share some laughter with your family,” she said.
Today, she also unveiled some new Activities for Kids at Home as a part of her “Be Best” initiative for children.
The new activities include a Be Best puzzle, word searches, and a worksheet about White House fun facts.
SectionsPolitics
TopicsChildren, First Lady, Melania Trump, Washington D.C.
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2020 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed