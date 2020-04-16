President Donald Trump issues Guidelines for Opening Up America

Washington, D.C. – Thanks to you, President Donald Trump’s aggressive strategy to beat COVID-19 Coronavirus is working.



A quarter of United States counties have no Coronavirus cases reported. Half of American states have fewer than 2,500 cases total. New infections are declining across the New York metro area, as well as in the closely watched Houston and New Orleans communities.

This progress means it’s time to help states prepare for how to reopen our country.



Today, President Trump unveiled just that: Guidelines for Opening Up America Again! White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany explains:

The guidance being put out today is in line with what the experts are saying. It’s in line with what the data is showing. And it’s a plan to put this economy back on track—put the economy back on track to the hottest in modern history that President Trump created and also protect American lives.

Reopening America won’t happen everywhere overnight. President Donald Trump’s plan calls for a phased return, outlining specific steps for state and local officials to follow in tailoring their response. The criteria include showing a downward trajectory of COVID-like symptoms reported over 14 days in a given state or region, as well as a decline in documented cases or positive tests during the same 14-day window.



A region’s hospital and healthcare system capacity is another important factor. The President’s guidelines specify that hospitals be able to treat all patients without crisis care before a state or region reopens for business. Robust testing programs, including emerging antibody testing, should be in place to protect at-risk healthcare workers.



When America reopens, core state preparedness responsibilities won’t change. The ability to set up safe, efficient screening and testing sites remains essential. States will continue to advise citizens on protocols for social distancing and use of face coverings.



No matter the situation in your state, all Americans must keep up the fight against this virus. Continue to practice strict personal hygiene, including frequently washing your hands and disinfecting commonly used items and surfaces. People who feel sick should stay home and follow the advice of their medical providers. Employers should follow industry best practices on social distancing, sanitation, travel, and use of shared spaces.



This war isn’t over, but it can and will be won. “We want to get our country back,” President Trump says. “And we’re going to do it, and we’re going to do it soon.”

See President Trump’s Guidelines for Opening Up America Again!



Watch: All of America is mobilized against this invisible enemy

Related Stories

Sections

Topics