America Gets Cooking: Food Trends During COVID-19 Pandemic
New York, NY – Americans ordered to stay at home during the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic are being forced to find new ways to fulfill their daily responsibilities and occupy their free time.
A new study released today offers a glimpse at how the coronavirus crisis is impacting adult American consumers’ food preferences and behaviors, as well as the potential for these new habits to result in lasting change.
Since 2003, HUNTER, a leading food and beverage public relations and marketing communications consultancy, has commissioned an annual Food News Study to identify the top food news stories according to the opinions of Americans, as well as the impact of these stories on their behavior and top sources for information about food, recipes, and nutrition.
For this Hunter Food Study Special Report: America Gets Cooking, 1,005 American adults were surveyed online and asked to compare their cooking and eating habits now vs. prior to COVID-19 Coronavirus, and share resulting changes in their cooking confidence and enjoyment, ingredients, recipe usage, food waste, and more.
Top findings include:
With Home Cooking and Baking on the Rise, Confidence in the Kitchen and the Joy in Cooking Soar
Americans Become More Adventurous and Creative in the Kitchen
Households Are Wasting Less Food with Help From Recipes Designed to Use Ingredients On Hand
A Tale of Two Waistlines? Americans Split on Eating Healthier and Eating More Indulgent and Comfort Foods
The New Normal: Cooking Practices Impacted Long Term
“The study results confirm many of our suspicions and certainly corroborate many of the sales trends we are seeing in the marketplace,” states Heddy DeMaria, chief insights officer at HUNTER. “We have long regarded Americans as consummate optimists. When the going gets tough, they find a way to prevail and in this case, they are choosing to redirect their energy and creativity to the kitchen, not only finding joy in the process of cooking, but also in the benefits that come from it.”
For the full Hunter Food Study Special Report: America Gets Cooking and additional information about the annual Hunter Food News Study, visit www.hunterpr.com/news.
About Hunter
Founded in 1989, HUNTER is an award-winning consumer marketing communications firm with primary offices in New York and London and a footprint across North America. Beginning with research-driven consumer insights, HUNTER executes strategic, integrated programs that build brand equity, increase engagement, and drive measurable business results for consumer products and services.
The 120-person firm employs a powerful blend of marketing solutions including strategic planning, social and digital media, talent and influencer engagement, media relations, experiential, multicultural, and content creation and distribution for all platforms and channels to earn consumer attention on behalf of some of the world’s best known and most beloved brands. The agency is a member of MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: MDCA; TSX: MDZ.A).
About the Study
The Hunter Food Study Special Report: America Gets Cooking provides a comparative perspective on consumers’ meal preparation and consumption behaviors and attitudes now versus prior to the coronavirus pandemic. HUNTER utilized the national panel and insight platform, SUZY for this study. The study surveyed 1,005 Americans ages 18-73 years old via an online survey. The survey was fielded on April 2, 2020 to a national demographically and geographically-balanced sample, evenly split between males and females.
