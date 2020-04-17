Clarksville Transit System urges Passengers to wear Face Masks

Clarksville Transit System reacts to CDC guidance for public settings

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Transit System (CTS) is recommending that all passengers wear a mask or face covering while riding any CTS vehicle.

This measures aligns with guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) designed to fight the spread of the novel Coronavirus and the COVID-19 pandemic.

CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain, such as public transportation settings, grocery stores and pharmacies.

Cloth face coverings fashioned from household items or made at home from common materials at low cost can be used as an additional, voluntary public health measure.

Cloth face coverings should not be placed on young children under age 2, anyone who has trouble breathing, or is unconscious, incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance.

Find more information on cloth face coverings online at:

www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/diy-cloth-face-coverings.htm

On April 8th, CTS began requiring most passengers to enter and exit buses via rear doors and using signage to block off seats to limit to 10 the number of passengers allowed on board a bus at the same time.

All CTS routes are operating normally at this time with the exception of the APSU Peay Pickup. The system has suspended all fare transactions on buses. The CTS Transit Center on Legion Street downtown is closed to the public until further notice. All exterior waiting areas remain open at this time.

The CTS administration building is closed to the public. All administrative inquiries can be made via phone to 931.553.2430 or email at *protected email*

All inquiries about buses and routes can be made via phone at 931.553.2429. All paratransit inquiries can be made via phone at 931.553.2470.

