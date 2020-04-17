Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office seeks information on Stolen Dirt Bike

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office - MCSOClarksville, TN – Investigators with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a stolen 2004 Honda CRF-450R dirt bike.

The theft occurred in the Paradise Hill Road area between 2:30am and 6:30am on Saturday, April 11th, 2020.

Anyone with any information concerning this incident is asked to call Investigator McKenzie Knotts at 931.648.0611 ext. 13404 or submit a tip with the new MoCoInfo App.

There is a reward for information leading to the recovery of the dirt bike.

You can also call Crime Stoppers at 931.645.TIPS (8477) or visit www.P3tips.com/591

Crime Stoppers offers up to $1000.00 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of persons involved in a crime. All callers remain anonymous.


