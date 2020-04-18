AAA Offers Free Roadside Assistance to Healthcare Workers, First Responders in Nashville

Nashville, TN – In an effort to give back to those on the front lines fighting the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic, AAA-The Auto Club Group is now offering free AAA Roadside Assistance to all healthcare workers and first responders in Nashville Tennessee.

Healthcare workers and first responders in the Nashville area can receive free AAA services – including towing, tire changes, fuel delivery, battery service, jumpstarts, and lockout service – through the end of the month, regardless of whether they are AAA members.

Eligible non-members can call 833.222.3284 to receive these free AAA Roadside Assistance services 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

“These front line workers are spending tireless hours protecting us while at work, and we want to protect them on their journey there and back,” said Megan Cooper, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group.

“Healthcare workers and first responders put themselves at risk every day. The least we can do is make sure they are taken care of if they have car trouble during this critical time,” Cooper stated.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19 and support the health and well-being of our service providers and those utilizing our services, AAA has implemented the following extra safety measures for every service call:

Service technicians will not shake hands and will abide by current social distancing guidelines.

Passengers are not allowed to ride in service vehicles.

Drivers are cleaning and disinfecting service vehicles and equipment after every service call.

For more information about this AAA program, visit AAA.com/hero.

