|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
AAA Offers Free Roadside Assistance to Healthcare Workers, First Responders in Nashville
Nashville, TN – In an effort to give back to those on the front lines fighting the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic, AAA-The Auto Club Group is now offering free AAA Roadside Assistance to all healthcare workers and first responders in Nashville Tennessee.
Healthcare workers and first responders in the Nashville area can receive free AAA services – including towing, tire changes, fuel delivery, battery service, jumpstarts, and lockout service – through the end of the month, regardless of whether they are AAA members.
Eligible non-members can call 833.222.3284 to receive these free AAA Roadside Assistance services 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
“These front line workers are spending tireless hours protecting us while at work, and we want to protect them on their journey there and back,” said Megan Cooper, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group.
“Healthcare workers and first responders put themselves at risk every day. The least we can do is make sure they are taken care of if they have car trouble during this critical time,” Cooper stated.
To prevent the spread of COVID-19 and support the health and well-being of our service providers and those utilizing our services, AAA has implemented the following extra safety measures for every service call:
For more information about this AAA program, visit AAA.com/hero.
About AAA – The Auto Club Group
The Auto Club Group (ACG) is the second largest AAA club in North America. ACG and its affiliates provide membership, insurance, banking, financial services, and travel offerings to over 13.5 million members across 13 U.S. states, the province of Quebec and two U.S. territories including Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Michigan, Nebraska, North Carolina, North Dakota, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Puerto Rico, South Carolina and the U.S. Virgin Islands; most of Illinois and Minnesota; and a portion of Indiana.
ACG belongs to the national AAA federation with more than 60 million members in the United States and Canada whose mission includes protecting and advancing freedom of mobility and improving traffic safety. Motorists can map a route, identify gas prices, find discounts, book a hotel, and access AAA roadside assistance with the AAA Mobile app for iPhone, iPad and Android.
Learn more at AAA.com/mobile. Visit AAA on the Internet at AAA.com.
SectionsNews
TopicsAAA, Coronavirus, COVID-19, First Responders, Megan Cooper, Nashville, Nashville TN, The Auto Club Group
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2020 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed