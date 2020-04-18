Bi-County Solid Waste Management Requests Assistance, Patience to Relieve Large Loads at Convenience Centers

Montgomery County, TN – While residents shelter at home due to COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic, they continue to work on spring cleaning and home projects. The increased amount of materials brought to the Bi-County Solid Waste Convenience Centers in a condensed period of time has continued to present a challenge at the centers.

The convenience centers are meant for smaller loads of bagged household waste, not large loads or large items.

Due to the increased volume of materials and scheduling circumstances, the Bi-County Solid Waste drivers are still experiencing an increasing number of pick-ups from the convenience centers, which also causes delays on picking up at other sites.

These delays have resulted in long lines at some of the centers as well as at the main landfill.

Director of Bi-County Solid Waste Management, Mark Neblett said, “We are asking the community to continue to work with us and bring their large loads to the main landfill scales at 3212 Dover Road. I’ve been with Bi-County for 29 years and we have never experienced such high demand in such a short period of time.”

“It is my goal to keep the convenience centers available to the public which is one of the reasons we chose to keep them open last Friday, on a holiday when the centers are normally closed. Our convenience center workers will continue to make discretionary decisions based on box space, pick-up schedules, and traffic flow.” stated Neblett.

The Transfer Station located at 1230 Highway Drive can also accept some larger loads and large items (no double axle trailers) but may also need to redirect customers to the main landfill based on their capacity.

The hours of operation for the scales at the main landfill site on Dover Road are Monday through Friday 5:30am to 4:00pm and Saturday 7:00am to 4:00pm. The hours of operation for the Transfer Station are Monday through Sunday from 7:00am to 6:00pm.

Bi-County is here to serve the citizens of Montgomery County and Stewart County, but assistance is also needed from residents.

For questions about Bi-County Solid Waste and when the convenience centers are open visit or www.mcgtn.org/bi-county or call 931.648.5751. Please note that it may take some time to return your call during this time because of a high call volume.

