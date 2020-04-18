Democrats Need to Stop Holding Small-Business Help Hostage

Washington, D.C. – “It’s beyond tragic: The loan program to aid small businesses hit by lockdowns is almost out of cash, yet Democrats still refuse to OK new funds unless their unrelated demands are met,” the New York Post editorial board writes.

“If small-business closures spike, costing countless workers their jobs, Americans shouldn’t forget the Dems’ cynicism.”

More: “It’s time for Democrats to stop proposing sweeping partisan plans that predate this crisis”

Beginning with the Donald Trump Administration’s “work to evacuate more than 800 Americans and people of other nationalities from Wuhan, China, in January and February, as of April 15 we’ve repatriated more than 62,000 Americans from more than 100 countries on nearly 600 flights—a staggering number in a very short time,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo writes in The Wall Street Journal.

“CNN this week published a report copying almost word-for-word a Chinese Communist Party press release praising the People’s Liberation Army Navy’s efforts to contain the coronavirus and degrading the U.S. Navy’s failures to do likewise.” In other words, CNN is reciting propaganda from the Chinese government nearly verbatim, Becket Adams writes in the Washington Examiner.

“President Donald Trump was right to announce Tuesday that he will immediately stop funding the World Health Organization, which was scheduled to get $893 million from the U.S. in the current two-year funding period. The president’s action is the first step needed to spark meaningful reform of the United Nations organization,” Gordon Chang writes for Fox News.

