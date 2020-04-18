|
FBI Expects a Rise in Scams Involving Cryptocurrency Related to the COVID-19 Pandemic
Washington, D.C. – The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) says fraudsters are leveraging increased fear and uncertainty during the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic to steal your money and launder it through the complex cryptocurrency ecosystem.
People of all ages, including the elderly, are being victimized by criminals through cryptocurrency-related fraud schemes. Developments in cryptocurrency technology and an increasing number of businesses accepting it as payment have driven the growing popularity and accessibility of cryptocurrency.
There are not only numerous virtual asset service providers online but also thousands of cryptocurrency kiosks located throughout the world which are exploited by criminals to facilitate their schemes.
Many traditional financial crimes and money laundering schemes are now orchestrated via cryptocurrencies.
The FBI advises you to be on the lookout for an increase in the following cryptocurrency fraud schemes related to COVID-19:
Blackmail Attempts
Work from Home Scams
Paying for Non-Existent Treatments or Equipment
Investment Scams
Although there are legitimate charities, investment platforms, and e-commerce sites that accept payment in cryptocurrency, pressure to use a virtual currency should be considered a significant red flag.
By remembering the following tips regarding finances and cryptocurrency, you can better protect yourself from fraud:
The FBI’s Criminal Investigative Division has an entire team dedicated to preventing and combating cryptocurrency money laundering and frauds. If you believe you are the victim of a fraud, or if you want to report suspicious activity, please contact your local field office or visit the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center at ic3.gov.
For accurate and up-to-date information about COVID-19, visit:
