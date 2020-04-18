|
Tennessee Department of Health reports 173 new cases of Coronavirus in Tennessee, April 18th, 2020
Nashville, TN – On Saturday, April 18th, 2020, the Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) reports that there have been 6,762 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus in Tennessee. That is an increase of 173 cases from Friday’s 6,589. There have been 145 deaths in Tennessee because of the virus.
There have been five new cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Montgomery County. The total number is now at 113. There has been two deaths in Montgomery County due to the virus.
No cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Robertson County. The total is still at 105. One more case of COVID-19 Coronavirus has been reported in Cheatham County. The total is now at twenty two.
Another case has been reported in Dickson County. The total in Dickson County is now at forty three. There has been no new cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Houston County. The total remains at four in Houston County. No new cases have been reported in Benton County. The total remains at four. No new cases have been reported in Carroll County. The total in Carroll County is thirteen.
There have been no new cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Henry County. The total is at nine. No new cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Stewart County. The total of cases in Stewart County is five.
Six new cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Christian County Kentucky. The total is now at seventy eight. There have been three deaths in Christian County Kentucky due to the virus.
Nashville-Davidson County now has 1,531 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus. There have been nineteen deaths in Davidson County due to the virus.
According to John Hopkins University there are now a total of 715,536 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus in the United States. That is an increase of 31,750 cases in 24 hours. There have now been 37,659 deaths in the United States connected to COVID-19 Coronavirus.
Tennessee Confirmed Cases
Case Management Protocol
Recommended Precautions
Tennesseans are encouraged to take routine precautions used in guarding against respiratory viruses:
COVID-19 Symptoms
Most patients with confirmed COVID-19 infection have mild respiratory illness with fever, cough and shortness of breath. A smaller number of patients have severe symptoms requiring hospitalization.
COVID-19 Information Line
TDH has launched a Tennessee Coronavirus Public Information Line in partnership with the Tennessee Poison Center. The number is 877.857.2945 and is available daily from 10:00am to 10:00pm CT.
People with concerns about their health should contact their health care providers. TDH has additional information available at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html
The CDC has updated information and guidance available online at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
