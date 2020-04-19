|
TDOT to hold Web-Based Meeting for I-40/I-81 Corridor Study
Nashville, TN – With public meetings on hold due to concerns about the coronavirus (COVID-19), the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) is hosting an online webinar for citizens interested in needs for the interstate corridors of I-40 and I-81.
TDOT is seeking input for its study of I-40 and I-81 to identify strategies to manage traffic congestion, improve safety, enhance the efficiency of freight movement, and preserve/enhance the corridors’ economic benefits.
Public meetings on this study have already been held in Kingsport, Knoxville, and Memphis.
The meeting originally scheduled for Nashville will now be hosted online using Zoom software.
The online meeting will be held Tuesday, April 21st from 5:30pm to 6:30pm. Participants can register and log on at this link: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_J2OpH3SRTmqWZD_d-dOl5A
Up to 500 participants can be accommodated on-line. If you are not able to access the webinar, you can still view the meeting materials and a link to a recording on the project website at www.tn.gov/tdot/i-40-81-study.html. You can also submit comments at any time using TDOT’s on-line survey at www.surveymonkey.com/r/F62R7DY.
Comments can also be provided by calling the project manager, Joan Barnfield, at 615.253.2418 or mailing comments to the address below:
Joan Barnfield
More information about the study is available at www.tn.gov/tdot/i-40-81-study.html
