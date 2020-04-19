Tennessee Highway Patrol Arrests Wanted Murder Suspect Mohamed Ali Saad

Chattanooga, TN – On Saturday, April 18th, 2020, the United States Marshals issued a be on the lookout (BOLO) for a silver Jeep Cherokee being driven by 32-year-old Mohamed Ali Saad of Dearborn Heights, Michigan.

Saad is a suspect in a Dearborn Heights, Michigan murder investigation. Tennessee State Trooper Kevin Hoppe was on I-75 when he observed the vehicle and followed it until additional troopers arrived to conduct a felony traffic stop. Saad was taken into custody without incident in Bradley County, Tennessee. Saad is currently being held for U.S. Marshals at the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.

Please contact the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center for a booking photo.

Questions about the extradition, court proceeding and charges should be directed to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office Public Information Officer in Michigan.

