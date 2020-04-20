Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older: Newer: »

101st Airborne Division, Fort Campbell to host Virtual Town Hall on COVID-19, April 21st

April 20, 2020 | Print This Post
 

101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Public Affairs Staff

Fort Campbell KY - 101st Airborne DivisionFort Campbell, KY – The 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and Fort Campbell will hold a virtual town hall meeting Tuesday, April 21st, 2020 at 6:00pm to discuss topics related to COVID-19 Coronavirus.

Maj. Gen. Brian Winski, commanding general, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and Fort Campbell, will lead the discussion. Additional division and garrison leaders and medical experts will contribute.

The town hall will be live-streamed on the Fort Campbell Facebook page at www.facebook.com/FortCampbell

Virtual Town Hall


Fort Campbell’s goal is to preserve readiness, and to protect the health and welfare of Soldiers, Families and the Fort Campbell community.

Leaders are continually and proactively working the challenges associated with preventing the spread of the virus, in close coordination with civilian partners and authorities.


Sections

Events

Topics

, , , , , , ,

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our FeedVisit Us On Instagram

    • Personal Controls

    Archives