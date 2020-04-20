A First in U.S. History

Washington, D.C. – America is winning its war on the COVID-19 Coronavirus. President Donald Trump announced another milestone over the weekend: More than 4 million Americans have now been tested.



“That’s a record anywhere in the world,” he said. The United States has now conducted more tests than France, the United Kingdom, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, India, Austria, Australia, Sweden, and Canada—combined.

