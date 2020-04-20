This Week at APSU: Austin Peay State University will hold Virtual Career Fair for Students during Coronavirus Crisis

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) will host its first-ever virtual career fair for students whose job hunt has been slowed by the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic.

The fair also offers students a new and innovative way to talk live with employers and graduate schools to start their careers, find internships or master’s degree programs and even to seek part-time work while they finish school.

The virtual career fair is 10:00am-6:00pm April 22nd at www.apsu.edu/careers/jobs4govs/. Students are encouraged to log in to Jobs4Govs using their OneStop identification and RSVP prior to the fair. Students can share their resumes with employers as part of the RSVP process.

Students also can preview employers and graduate schools scheduled to attend the fair. Jobs4Govs access for alumni job seekers is available as well.

Students can RSVP to the virtual career fair at https://bit.ly/apvirtual2020. More than 25 employers and graduate schools are registered to participate, including Amsurg, CDE Lightband, Elite Sports Medicine + Orthopedics, Mutual of Omaha and Tennessee Department of Revenue.

For more information and instructions on how to navigate the Virtual Career Fair successfully, visit https://www.apsu.edu/careers/events/.

APSU Art + Design celebrates Student Work with Virtual Exhibition

The Austin Peay State University Department of Art + Design is celebrating the end of the 2019-20 academic year with the 52nd Annual Juried Student Exhibition. The professionally juried exhibition runs through April 30th. All are invited to attend.

You can see the exhibition here.

APSU Art + Design students taking work online for senior exhibits

The student art gallery, like most of the Austin Peay State University campus, is empty. Usually, at this point in the semester, graduating Art + Design students use the space to host public exhibitions of their work, but this spring has been a bit unusual. In early March, the spread of COVID-19 Coronavirus caused all APSU classes to move fully online, effectively canceling the art exhibits for 10 APSU seniors enrolled in the department’s Studio Art Capstone Thesis class.

But the persistent young artists aren’t letting a global pandemic stop their artistic careers. Beginning this Friday and continuing for the next three weeks, the students will host virtual exhibits every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

All shows will be announced on the APSU Art + Design Instagram and Facebook pages. Each artist has picked a slightly different strategy – a website, virtual world, video collection, Minecraft site, digital flipbook – so each announcement will take the viewer to a new web address.

APSU’s Foy Fitness Center steps up with Online Sessions

As we all inch our way towards reclusion, it’s important to remember to keep our bodies, as well as our minds, in shape. Lucky for Austin Peay State University students, Lauren Wilkinson, assistant director of services at the APSU Foy Fitness and Recreation Center on campus, is coordinating online fitness instruction courses.

Wilkinson said she hopes to have Zumba, yoga and cardio/high-intensity interval training (HIIT) live sessions in the coming weeks.

For more information about live yoga, Zumba and exercise sessions, contact Wilkinson at *protected email* or send a message directly to the Foy Center via its Facebook or Instagram pages @apsufoy.

‘We Can’t Make It Without the Arts’ YouTube series continues Austin Peay State University’s College of Arts and Letters has launched a new YouTube series that focuses on sharing solace through “the power, depth of reflection and context only available from the arts.” The college’s dean, Barry Jones, hopes the series – called “We Can’t Make It Without the Arts” – will help viewers deal with “the isolation and uncertainty of the coronavirus and social distancing.” A new video featuring a faculty or staff member will post every Monday, Wednesday and Friday to the Arts and Letters YouTube channel, Jones said. The presenter will “share something from the arts that they turn to during times of anxiety, something that gives them hope and helps them navigate turbulent waters.” For more about this story, click here.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates We’ve also posted all the updates to www.apsu.edu/coronavirus.

