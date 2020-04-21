APSU Basketball’s Terry Taylor to test NBA Draft prospects; retain eligibility to return

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball junior Terry Taylor has submitted his paperwork as an early entrant into the 2020 NBA Draft. Under NCAA rules adopted in 2018, the Bowling Green native can sign with a certified agent, receive feedback and still have the ability to return to school if he chooses.

All early entrants have until 4:00pm CT on June 15th, 2020 to choose to officially stay or withdraw from the draft pool. The 2020 NBA Draft is scheduled for June 25th at the Barclays Center in New York.

Taylor was simply incredible as a junior, earning Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year honors. He averaged 21.8 points and 11.0 rebounds—the first Gov to average 20 and 10 since Otis Howard in 1977-78—while hitting 55.0 percent from the floor and averaging 1.3 blocks and 1.3 steals per game.

He’s the only player in the OVC to average more than a block and a steal per game—he recorded multiple blocks, steals or both in 22 of 33 games—and earned a league-record tying eight OVC Player of the Week honors.

Nationally, Taylor finished among the Top 10 in total field goals (285, fourth), total minutes (1209:55, seventh), total rebounds (362, seventh), double-doubles (18, seventh), total points (718, eighth), offensive rebounds per game (4.00, eighth) and rebounds per game (11.0, tenth).

Taylor is one of four players in Division I currently averaging 20 points and 10 rebounds per game. He’s the only player in the nation leading his league in both scoring and rebounding and the only player among the nation’s Top 15 in scoring. This year, he became the only player in school history to start his career with three-straight 500-point seasons.

He’s one of four active Division I players with 1,900 career points and 900 career rebounds, a trajectory that would make him just the fifth OVC player with 2,000 career points and 1,000 career rebounds early in his senior season. Among active Division I juniors, Taylor leads the way in total rebounds, rebounds per game, total field goals and double-doubles—all categories he also leads active OVC players in.

In addition to his spot on the Lou Henson All-American team, Terry Taylor was the first player in program history to earn United States Basketball Writers Association All-District honors and on Monday picked up his third straight National Association of Basketball Coaches All-District nod. He also earned All-Tournament honors at the OVC Basketball Championships, in addition to his third straight All-OVC first-team honor.

Taylor joins teammate Jordyn Adams in declaring for the draft.

Related Stories

Sections

Topics