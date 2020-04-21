|
Austin Peay State University’s Govs Give Back starts Today
Clarksville, TN – In lieu of the annual three days of giving surrounding Govs Give, Austin Peay State University (APSU) is asking you to give back during these times of uncertainty.
Govs Give Back began Tuesday, April 21st, 2020 with the aim of helping students around Austin Peay State University impacted by COVID-19 Coronavirus. Every corner of our campus has been impacted by the ongoing pandemic; this initiative is designed to provide urgent financial assistance for students-athletes who have recently suffered economic, medical or other hardships.
Please visit givetoapsu.com/GGBAthletics; any assistance is appreciated.
