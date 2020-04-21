Montgomery County Health Department warns citizens of COVID-19 Testing Scam

Montgomery County, TN – The Montgomery County Health Department was made aware of multiple scammer calls that went out from the health department phone number today. The callers are contacting people to let them know they can receive the results of their COVID-19 test if they share their social security number.

The act of stealing a local or trusted number is known as spoofing.

According to information on the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) website, spoofing occurs when a caller secures a number to purposely disguise themselves as a valid organization or individual in order to obtain valuable personal information from the person they call.

“The Montgomery County Health Department would never ask for your social security number. We will prompt you with questions that are related to your visit to the health department so you will know that it is us. We felt it was important to warn people these calls are being made so they can protect their personal information,” said Joey Smith, Director of the Montgomery Health Department.

For more information on how spoofing works, visit the FCC web site. For information about the Montgomery County Health Department, please visit their website.

