Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett Extends Emergency Executive Orders through April 29th

Montgomery County, TN – Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett signed Emergency Executive Order #7 for the extension of the declaration of the State of Emergency allowed under TCA 58-2-110, that went into effect March 17th as well as existing Emergency Executive Orders #1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 for an additional seven days.

This means that the original declaration of a State of Emergency, as well as the emergency orders that followed, have been extended, as allowed by law, for an additional seven days beginning April 22nd at 12:01am and ending April 29th, at which time evaluation to further extend the orders will be determined based on the information from the White House, the State of Tennessee and local healthcare professionals.

The only change is in Emergency Executive Order #3 that applies to the workweek for Montgomery County Government employees. In addition to the extension, this order states that county employees move to a 10-hour workday, four days a week from Monday through Thursday.

Beginning Monday, April 27th, county employees will go back to an 8-hour workday, Monday through Friday. The staggered staff schedule will be maintained, until further notice, to minimize contact and maintain social distancing.

“We are well-aware of Governor Lee’s Stay at Home order ending on April 30th and have been diligently working out a plan for Phase 1 of reopening. Once we have all the information in place and the expectations are clear, it will be shared with the public. In the meantime, it is critical for businesses as well as individuals to do their part to minimize the spread of the coronavirus during this next week so we can move forward,” stated Mayor Durrett.

To review; the Declaration of the State of Emergency for Montgomery County and Emergency Executive Order #1 went into effect on March 17th. Emergency Executive Order #1 limited public access to county buildings, reduced staff on-site and encouraged the use of online services.

Emergency Executive Order #2, went into effect on March 23rd, extended the declaration of the State of Emergency and Emergency Order #2 while emending the order to support Governor Bill Lee’s Executive Order #17.

Emergency Executive Order #3, issued March 24th extended the Declaration of the State of Emergency and Emergency Orders #1, #2 and adjusted the workweek for county employees.

Emergency Executive Order #4, issued March 31st, extended the Declaration of the State of Emergency and emergency orders #1, #2, and #3. Emergency Order #4 also directed citizens to shelter at home except when engaging in essential activities or services as described in the order and in addition to Tennessee Governor Bill Lee’s Executive Order #21. Emergency Executive Orders #5 and #6 are extensions of the previous orders.

Additionally, Governor Bill Lee’s statewide Safer at Home Order, (Executive Order #27) is valid through April 30th.

For more information about Montgomery County Services and COVID-19 Coronavirus information, visit www.mcgtn.org or call 931.648.5787.

Related Stories

Sections

Topics