Tennessee Governor Bill Lee’s COVID-19 Bulletin #22
Nashville, TN – Today, Tuesday, April 21st, 2020, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee’s provided an update on Tennessee’s efforts regarding COVID-19 Coronavirus relief.
Governor Lee’s daily press conferences will resume next Monday through Thursday at 3:00pm CT and can be viewed here. Governor Lee has also established a website specific to COVID-19 Coronavirus updates which can be found here.
Key Updates
Phased Reopening Begins Next Week
Next week, 89 of Tennessee’s 95 counties will begin a phased reopening of the state’s economy as we work to bring industries like retail, restaurants, and close contact services to a safe and methodical opening.
For the remaining six counties, Governor Lee and the Economic Recovery Group are working directly with local officials and health departments in Tennessee’s major metropolitan areas (Shelby County, Madison County, Davidson County, Hamilton County, Knox County, and Sullivan County) as they plan their unique re-open strategies.
Tennesseans must maintain habits like social distancing, working from home when possible, handwashing, and utilizing cloth masks. Certain restrictions will remain in place to ensure we do this properly and safely, such as discouraging social gatherings of 10 or more and restricting visitors at nursing homes and hospitals until further notice.
Governor Lee and the Economic Recovery Group will provide specific guidance for Tennessee industries later this week. More information on Tennessee’s Economic Recovery Group is available here.
Relief for Tennessee’s Small and Rural Hospitals
COVID-19 Coronavirus has placed a considerable strain on Tennessee’s small and rural hospitals. Earlier this month, Governor Lee announced $10 million in grants to support these hospitals that are facing financial strain due to the ongoing response to COVID-19 Coronavirus.
Yesterday, the first four grants were distributed, totaling more than $1 million in state funds to the following organizations:
In addition to grant assistance, these hospitals have also successfully drawn down $7.5 million in federal COVID relief funds. We anticipate several additional applications from small and rural hospitals that will be processed and verified in the coming days.
Additional information on Small and Rural Hospital Grants can be found here.
Data Update
Additional data updates from the Tennessee Department of Health can be found here.
Engaging Minority Communities
Dr. Kimberly Lamar from the Tennessee Department of Health’s Office of Minority Health Disparities Elimination provided an overview of efforts to engage minority communities to seek testing and treatment for COVID-19 Coronavirus. Actions include:
Financial Stimulus Accountability Group
Funds from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act, began flowing to Tennessee last week, with our state expected to receive more than $2.3 billion with additional funding going directly to Memphis and Nashville.
In partnership with the legislature and constitutional officers, Financial Stimulus Accountability Group, will work to properly steward these funds and serve Tennesseans.
The first meeting of the Stimulus Financial Accountability Group will be held remotely tomorrow, April 22nd, and members will discuss major spending priorities and review the federal expectations for these funds.
Members of the group include:
Additional information on the Stimulus Financial Accountability Group can be found here, and additional information from the U.S. Department of Treasury on the CARES ACT can be found here.
Current Department of Health Testing Results (as of 2 p.m. 4/21)
For more information on COVID-19 in Tennessee, please visit the Tennessee Department of Health’s website here.
