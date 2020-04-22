Congress, get this deal done

Washington, D.C. – The Senate passed funding yesterday to replenish President Donald Trump’s Paycheck Protection Program, which offers forgivable loans to small businesses fighting to survive during the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic.



“My administration has worked aggressively with Congress to negotiate this critical $428 billion funding package,” President Donald Trump said last night.

“We reached a deal that includes $382 billion in crucial small-business support to keep workers on the payroll,” stated President Trump.



The bill also includes $75 billion in hospital aid and $25 billion for testing efforts.



President Trump urged the House to pass the deal quickly so he can sign it into law this week. Thousands of American jobs and small businesses depend on it.



WATCH: Paycheck program has helped over 1 million of the smallest companies.



President Donald Trump: Harvard will not keep money intended for small businesses!

Related Stories

Sections

Topics